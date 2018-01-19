Transcript Of McKayla Maroney's Statement At Larry Nassar's Sexual Assault Trial Is Gut-Wrenching

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
By
Share

In a statement read aloud in court Tuesday, Olympian McKayla Maroney said that her former coach Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting children, is "a monster of a human being" who "deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison." Nassar was Maroney's coach when she was on the national team and, later, the U.S. gymnastics team at the Olympics; the gold medalist says that Nassar molested her for years during that time, beginning when she was 13 years old.

"Dr. Nassar was not a doctor," Maroney's statement read in part. "He in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being. End of story! He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away."

Nassar has been accused of molesting more than 130 of his former patients. In November, he pleaded guilty to 10 sexual assault charges, including assaulting two girls younger than 13. The next month, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography in a separate criminal case. The latter plea means that he'll spend 60 years in prison, effectively a life sentence for the 54-year-old former physician.

Sentencing for Nassar's sexual assault plea is taking place over the course of several days to allow his alleged victims — over 100 of them — to tell their stories. Although Maroney's statement was read by a third party, many of Nassar's survivors have shown up in person in court to confront him, and one testimony in particular drew significant attention for its gut-wrenching bluntness.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In December 2016, USA Gymnastics paid Maroney $1.25 million as part of a confidential settlement; in exchange, she signed a non-disclosure agreement forbidding her from going public with her accusations against Nassar. However, she accused Nassar publicly over Twitter in October, and later filed a lawsuit against him. USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday that it will waive the $100,000 fine Maroney had agreed to pay if she ever broke her NDA.

Here's the full transcript of Maroney's statement: