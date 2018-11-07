On Nov. 6, countless celebrities are urging fans to vote in the midterm election. From PSAs to posting social media photos proudly wearing their "I Voted" stickers, the stars are using their platforms to emphasize the importance of voting. However, a few celebrities are taking their messages to the next level and really walking the walk. Travis Scott and Frank Ocean's voting freebies are getting fans to the polls.

Scott and Ocean both announced that they're offering free gifts to fans who show proof that they voted. This not only encourages people to exercise their right to vote, but also awards them with some pretty sweet merchandise. (And both performers stayed true to their word: Fans have already posted the proof on Twitter.)

On Election Day, Scott announced he'd give away Astroworld Festival tickets to voters in his hometown of Houston, Texas. "SAVED SOME TIX FOR THE CITY AT THESE VOTING LOCATIONS. GO VOTE !!" he wrote in the tweet. His post included the poll locations the tickets would be available and said voters with appropriate proof would be gifted two tickets each for the Nov. 17 festival.

In a similar initiative, Frank Ocean said he'd give voters free merchandise with an announcement made on his Tumblr. The flyer-like poster explains that voters in Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas would have to bring proof that they voted to specific locations. "Bring proof (a ballot stub) that you voted to any of the locations below and get some free merch. Because God bless America," the post reads. The poster and shirts feature "42%" repeatedly, which is the non-voting population.

Here's Travis' post:

And Ocean's:

Both artists stood by their word, as fans have already taken to social media to show off their awesome rewards. On the day of the election, a few fans posted photos of their Astroworld tickets from Scott.

And Oceans' fans are also out and about, already rocking their voting shirts gifted by the performer.

As pointed out by The Hill, the pop-up locations where Ocean's merchandise is available are super strategic. They're located in cities in which three Democratic candidates are running for office in those regions: Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

This gesture also comes as no surprise from Scott, who's been vocal and active about politics in the past. In October, Scott spoke at Beto O'Rourke's Houston rally. O'Rourke is running as the Democratic nominee against Republican Ted Cruz in the Texas U.S. Senate race. "I just want to reiterate real quick... all the kids, we just need to go out and hit these polls," Scott told the crowd. "Only us from 18 and up, we can change the world."

Meanwhile, Ocean spoke to the midterms on his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio in light of the big day. "We're against gerrymandering. We're against voter ID laws. We're against voter suppression," he said, in support of the Democratic party.

Regardless of whether or not fans agree with them politically, the fact that these artists gave people even more of an incentive to exercise their voting rights is a success.