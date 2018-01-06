Travis Scott’s Silence About Kylie Jenner May Explain Why The Reality Star Is Embracing Privacy Herself

Kylie Jenner, reality star and makeup mogul, has lived her life in the public eye since she was 10 years old. Now 20, and with a fan following to rival her half-sister's, she's long been known for sharing every detail of her life with fans — then she met rapper Travis Scott. Travis Scott's silence on Kylie Jenner and all the rumors surrounding the couple, particularly in his latest interview with Billboard, may explain why the reality star has chosen to embrace privacy in recent months.

It's long been rumored that Scott and Jenner are dating, but it hasn't been confirmed by either party. Meanwhile, rumors of Jenner's pregnancy have flown since September, and fans have generally accepted the idea that Jenner is both pregnant and pregnant by Scott. Though Jenner is famously open — her reality show Life of Kylie is bookended by the dozens of Instagrams, Snapchats, and tweets that document her life — she hasn't confirmed any of this to the press. Not even through any PR representatives.

It's interesting that she'd choose to embrace privacy now, since Jenner usually is so open. She's also never been shy about discussing her family dreams in the past — she even said she'd like to be finished having children by age 25, according to Entertainment Tonight. Could it be that Jenner is learning the ways of self-preservation from her rumored boyfriend Scott?

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been on television in some form since 2007. They've essentially made a career out of oversharing, and fans love it. The reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians is basically a documentary, and Jenner spinoff Life of Kylie was supposed to give fans insight into the makeup mogul's "real" self. As the series went on, though, Jenner seemed hesitant to let fans in too much.

Throughout 2017, this would extend to her off-screen persona as well. The ebullient star was less visible on social media in the second half of 2017, choosing instead to post throwbacks and vague aesthetics; she began to offer hints and glimpses of life through her eyes, instead of (literally) turning the camera on herself. Since the rumors of her relationship and pregnancy are just that — rumors — there hasn't been an obvious explanation for all of this. Unless that explanation is Scott.

When recently pressed by Billboard to divulge personal information during an interview, Scott didn't give away anything. Anything at all. As previously reported by Bustle, Billboard asked him whether he'd spoken to his father about becoming a father (nice try!) and whether Kanye West had offered him advice on dating another celebrity. Scott gave vague, dismissive answers to both, and as for the big question — whether he and Jenner were expecting a child together — he said, "I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing." Could it be that his penchant for privacy is rubbing off on Jenner? Or is it all just a series of questionably-timed coincidences? Or, juicier still — could they be in this together?

Another explanation, of course, is that Jenner wants to take the focus off of herself, personally, and put her work front and center. Her Instagram account is a carefully curated selection of promos for Kylie Cosmetics, and even the new modeling photos of her are mostly headshots or throwbacks. She keeps her captions nonspecific, and isn't inviting fans in half as much as she's keeping them at arm's length. Jenner might just be older and more mature now; it's possible that she's tired of a life spent announcing herself to people. She might just want as much "alone time" as she can get as a public figure.

Of course, there's always the chance that all of this is true, and it was inspired by boyfriend Scott's preference for privacy. Jenner might be trying to appease him, or protect her rumored child's identity, or just getting ready to begin a new chapter of her life that fans aren't a part of. If Jenner keeps up her distance, even her most ardent stans may never find out.