Stormi Webster loves a sea of roses. Travis Scott’s birthday surprise for Kylie Jenner is very much approved by his daughter. Jenner, who will celebrate her 22nd birthday on Aug. 10, took to social media on Aug. 5 to share a clip of her house covered in roses. In the clip shared on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul even shared an exclamation point-ridden card from her partner, which read “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!” She captioned the Instagram post, “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.”

While the gift is sweet and all, it’s ultimately Jenner and Scott’s daughter Stormi who steals the show. In the clip, the adorable 1-year-old tot can be seen immersed in the field of roses. In the video, Jenner says to her daughter, “Stormi, look at this!” Stormi then throws several pieces of the roses into the air.

Scott certainly appears to have an affinity for extravagant floral arrangements. In May, the Astroworld rapper surprised his partner on Mother’s Day with giant flower displays and balloons in the backyard of the home that the two share. He also surprised her with a Birkin bag and a private dinner at her favorite sushi spot in Malibu.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner also shared a close-up video of Stormi in the field of roses with Scott’s song “Wake Up” in the clip. The tot is all smiles as she traverses a sea of petals.

Kylie Jenner via Instagram Story

Scott’s sea of roses is reminiscent of another extravagant gift bestowed upon the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian West shared a clip of famed saxophonist Kenny G in her home amid a sea of singular roses in individual vases. The gift came courtesy of husband Kanye West. “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!,” she tweeted on February 14. “Happy Valentines Day”

If a sea of red roses is “just getting started” for the rapper, one can only imagine what his ultimate birthday gift will be for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star come August 10. Given the pair’s track record of birthday gifts, Scott is sure to have something much more lavish up his sleeve. For Scott’s 28th birthday on April 30, Jenner not only threw him a massive party but gifted him a Lamborghini. More so, the reality TV star also had a billboard put up in West Hollywood a few days prior. The black-and-white billboard featured photos of Jenner and daughter Stormi which read “Happy birthday daddy” and “Love, Mommy & Stormi XO.”

The two began their relationship in April 2017, as per People. In the couple’s joint interview with GQ in July 2018, Jenner opened up about instantly hitting it off with the rapper when they first met at Coachella. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner told GQ. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ So I just went on tour… I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.” The spontaneity worked in the pair’s favor, as they welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

There's no telling what Scott will surprise Jenner with next, but it better be as Stormi Webster-approved as a house full of roses.