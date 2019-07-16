Just like other toddlers, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is starting to talk. And just like other parents, Jenner and Scott are sharing videos of their child's first words on social media. The only difference is that they have millions of followers. On July 16, Scott shared a video of Stormi talking to Instagram, and it was just too cute. Stormi said the phrase, "all done," along with "hi" and "bye." He captioned the video, "Only love Us vs The globe."

This may be the latest video that rapper shared of his beloved daughter, but it's definitely not the first and it probably won't be the last. Scott is a very enthusiastic parent in person and on social media. In a December 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Scott discussed the importance of spending quality time with his daughter. He told the magazine,

"We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f*ck around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf*ckers."

She sure does. This baby really is a jetsetter.

In that same Rolling Stone interview, he admitted he was nervous when he found out that they were having a daughter. He confessed, "At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son.’ When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.'" Yes, it is. And life is also a lot more adorable.

Scott is all about the daddy-daughter time, something that he made clear in the series of photos he shared in celebration of Father's Day in June. Yup, he wrote a post about himself to celebrate how much he enjoys being a dad. How sweet is that?

He lovingly wrote, "The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet." And now those days consist of Sesame Street toys and listening to "Baby Shark."

Of course, Scott also gave his daughter a shoutout for her first birthday in February. Along with sweet photos from the year, the "Sicko Mode" rapper wrote,

"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."

Obviously, Scott is a big fan of his daughter, but she is his biggest fan in return. In December 2018, Scott shared a photo of Stormi in front of a promotional poster during his Astroworld concert tour. She's also worn merch from her dad's tour.

Seriously, Stormi is just too cute. She may not have a ton to say at this point in life, but her parents' followers are hanging on her every (adorable) word.