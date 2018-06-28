In a less than subtle social media play, Tristan Thompson unblocked Kim Kardashian on Instagram — but only after she literally called him out for it in the middle of Khloe Kardashian's birthday party. In true Kardashian fashion, she recorded the entire thing on her Instagram story. Whether this means that she and Thompson are fine now is still up for debate, but at least they're back to being social media friends.

According to People, Kim said in her Instagram story, “All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?"

This was the first time Kim revealed that Thompson had blocked her. Thompson reportedly laughed and replied, “For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right,” he said. “I got you.”

“Was that a yes?” Kim said, to which Thompson replied, “Si.”

Then Kim proceeded to document her change in Instagram status on his phone, from being blocked to being followed. Thompson said after following Kim again, “There’s no going back now," although it's pretty easy to block someone on social media in less than five seconds, if he ever wanted to again.

Later during the birthday party, it was revealed (again, via Kim's Instagram story) that Thompson had also blocked Khloe's two longtime friends and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq. It's unclear whether he followed them back, too.

Earlier in the day, Kim posted an emotional Instagram wishing Khloe a happy birthday. She captioned it,

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!

Though it seems like Kim might be working to mend her relationship with Thompson, things were pretty hostile for a while after news broke that Thompson had been reportedly cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant with his child. Bustle has reached out to both of their reps for comment on the rumors.

Despite the fact that most of the Kardashian clan kept quiet about the cheating allegations in the days following the birth of Khloe's child, Kim spoke out against his actions to Ellen Degeneres on her show (as shown in the video below).

matt bardot on YouTube

To Degeneres, Kim said, "I don't even know how to describe it, it's just like so f*cked up ... we really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, and she's so strong, she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob]: if there's a baby involved, I'm going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad, I'm going to try not to say anything so negative, [because] one day True's going to see this. You know, it's so messed up. So I can just be supportive for Khloe."

As for Khloe herself, she's kept an incredibly low profile since news of Thompson's rumored cheating was announced, immediately after which she had her baby. Though she has yet to post anything on social media with Thompson in the wake of their daughter's birth, her first Instagram following True's birth was one of inclusivity and love.

She wrote, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"