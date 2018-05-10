If it's a day of the week, there's probably drama brewing in the Kardashian-Jenner extended universe. In her upcoming May 11 appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, Kim Kardashian hinted Tristan Thompson blocked her on social media the last time she alluded to his relationship with Khloé in the press. As you may recall, Thompson and Khloé welcomed daughter True Thompson last month, amid rumors that the NBA star had been seeing other women unbeknownst to Khloé for approximately six months. Neither Khloé nor Thompson, who have been dating since 2016, have publicly addressed these rumors — but that doesn't mean Khloé's family can't.

In the weeks since the allegations against Thompson came to light, both Kim and Kris Jenner have made statements that fans believe reference the relationship. (Bustle reached out to reps for Khloé and Thompson when the cheating rumors first came out, but did not receive an immediate response.) On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that during her Live With Kelly And Ryan interview airing Friday, Kim gushed, "Khloé's doing, honestly, she's so focused on her baby. The baby is gorgeous, gorgeous. She's so happy." Once Ryan Seacrest asked Kim if there's any part of her that "roots for Tristan and Khloé," the entrepreneur apparently hesitated and said,

“Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media. And not from Khloé. No, no, no. So, yes. I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for family".

That's not quite the same as, "Yes, I'm rooting for Khloé and Tristan to work out," but it is a masterclass in polite non-answers. (Bustle reached out to Thompson and Kim's reps about the blocking comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim speaking her mind on Ellen — without ever mentioning the NBA star by name — was apparently enough to get Khloé's boyfriend to block her on social media. If that's actually true, it comes off as petty, and not in a fun way. What purpose does blocking his newborn daughter's aunt on social media serve? It makes a statement, especially when their accounts have literally hundreds of millions of followers. It doesn't go unnoticed — and would likely make family dinners uncomfortable.

According to People, Khloé and Thompson are reportedly still living together in Cleveland, and have been spotted eating at restaurants together since their daughter was born in April. Khloé has also attended at least one of Thompson's NBA playoffs games. She's turned off commenting on her Instagram — understandably — and apart from a little goofing on an E! News story about her, she hasn't said a thing about allegations that Thompson stepped out on her during her pregnancy. Thompson, meanwhile, has spoken to the media, but only to confirm that their daughter is happy and healthy. Whether he really did block Kim K from his social media, and whether she's still blocked, is up in the air.

Obviously, Kim's first priority here is her younger sister. She's been careful not to say anything too defamatory about True's father in the press. In fact, her statements since the allegations first broke have seemed supportive and genuine. Neither Kim, Kourtney, or Kris have said anything inflammatory about Khloé's relationship in the last month, and neither has her brother nor her half-siblings. They've really been careful to put the sole focus on Khloé's health and happiness. That's what makes Thompson's potential blocking of Kim seem even weirder: She didn't mention him directly at all. The closest Kim got to that was telling Ellen DeGeneres that she found the whole situation "f*cked up."

If Thompson blocked Kim specifically because of her previous statements about Khloé — again, ones that decline to mention him by name — it's not clear what message he was trying to send. In the end, though, Kim is rooting "for love" and "for family," however those two may intersect in her sister's future. Perhaps that's the best path for everyone to take for now.