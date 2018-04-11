On April 10, Tristan Thompson was seemingly caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian, who is currently nine months pregnant and preparing to give birth to their child in Cleveland, Ohio. While the reports cannot yet be completely verified, fans and those close to the family have started responding. In fact, Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig's response to cheating rumors landed on her Instagram Story late on the evening of April 10, and fans took notice. She appears to take the high road, offering a kind and supportive statement to Kardashian.

Craig posted her statement shortly after the rumors about Thompson's infidelity first started swirling, and appeared to be taking on the trolls trashing Kardashian, not Thompson.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on April 10. "Wishing peace to everyone."

On April 10, TMZ first uncovered the video that appears to show Thompson cheating. The video is reported to be surveillance footage from October 7, 2017, and was taken at a hookah bar in Washington, D.C. It's kind of difficult to figure out exactly what's going on in the footage, and it's not even entirely clear that the man in the video is Thompson — but it doesn't look great.

Earlier reports on April 10 also alleged that Thompson may have been caught cheating as recently as the weekend of April 7. The Daily Mail posted footage that seemingly shows Thompson kissing another woman in a New York City club, but the footage from that video is even grainer and harder to decipher than the one from October posted by TMZ.

Jordan Craig/Instagram

According to People, Thompson and Kardashian were first spotted out together as a couple in September 2016. At the time, Thompson was reportedly still seeing Jordan Craig — his then-pregnant, long-term girlfriend — and left her to be with Kardashian instead. Neither Craig nor Thompson publicly commented about the specifics of their break-up, but the two welcomed a son together in December 2016.

Due to the perceived circumstances surrounding the beginning of Thompson and Kardashian's relationship, some people on Twitter are unfairly insinuating that, now — with Thompson having seemingly cheated on his nine-months-pregnant girlfriend — Kardashian is just getting what she deserves, or that she's going to "lose [Thompson] the same way she got him." Clearly, though, Craig's Instagram Story post appears to imply that she doesn't feel the same way.

Craig's Instagram is filled with stylish outfit posts of the budding fashionista. She also currently runs her own lifestyle blog called "All Eyes On Jordy C," which covers fashion, travel, home decor, and parenting — the "Mommy & Me" section is dedicated to her experiences with motherhood, although Thompson is not mentioned in any of the posts.

According to her blog, Craig describes herself as a "crazy new mom" to her 15-month-old son, and is an admitted "complete health and safety freak." Her parenting posts have discussed everything from finding a stylish diaper bag to her bottle brand of choice, and on Mother's Day 2017, she dedicated some kind words to all the moms of the world, saying that "Mothers are Queens who are to be admired and celebrated each and everyday!" Amen to that.

Perhaps it's this type of kinship with fellow moms that caused Craig to seemingly defend Kardashian against the social media trolls on her Instagram Story. Her words were thoughtful, kind, and pointed. And even though she didn't tag Kardashian or reference her specifically, it definitely appears as if she's got Kardashian's back.

Regardless of what happened in the past, Craig is clearly taking the high road here. And if the cheating allegations about Thompson prove true, Kardashian just may have a new friend in her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.