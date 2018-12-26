The late Sen. John McCain may be the most prominent person to question President Trump's Vietnam draft deferments — ableit implicitly — but he was not the first. Now, a report in The New York Times covers allegations from the family of the doctor who said he diagnosed Trump with bone spurs. The doctor's daughters say their dad allegedly faked it as a favor to Fred Trump, and that Trump avoided the Vietnam draft with the diagnosis.

The doctor in question, Dr. Larry Braunstein, died in 2007, but his daughters told the paper that he often told the story of how he helped Trump as a favor to his father. The elder Trump owned the Edgerton Apartments building in Jamaica, Queens, where Braunstein ran his podiatry office. Bustle reached out to the White House for comment.

"I know it was a favor,” one daughter, Dr. Elysa Braunstein, told The New York Times. The paper approached the family based on an anonymous tip that it was a Trump renter who wrote the medical documentation for the deferment. The Times reporters then tracked down the Braunstein using old directories and through interviews.

Braunstein's daughters claim their dad benefited in return. "What he got was access to Fred Trump," Elysa Braunstein said. "If there was anything wrong in the building, my dad would call and Trump would take care of it immediately. That was the small favor that he got."

