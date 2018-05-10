The New York Times reported Thursday that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen nearly resigned after President Trump castigated her in front of the entire cabinet a day earlier. Trump reportedly went on a tirade against Nielsen and other cabinet members over what he perceived as a lack of progress in fighting illegal immigration to the U.S., and after the meeting, Nielsen drafted a resignation letter but didn't submit it, two sources told the Times.

As Homeland Security Secretary, Nielsen is in charge of the 20,000 border patrol agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A source familiar with the discussions Times that Trump yelled at Nielsen and the rest of his cabinet about Mexican immigration to the U.S., and expressed his belief that DHS hasn't done enough to close loopholes that allow undocumented immigrants to enter the country. The president was especially angry at what he saw as Nielsen's resistance to his order to split up immigrant families who cross the border illegally, sources told the Times.

Nielsen became the DHS Secretary in December after her predecessor John Kelly left to serve as Trump's chief of staff. According to the Times, she told associates after the meeting that she doesn't think she should continue to serve if Trump is unhappy with her performance.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the administration will soon begin separating immigrant parents from their children when families are caught crossing the U.S.—Mexican border illegally, ostensibly as a means of discouraging undocumented families from coming to America.

“If you are smuggling a child then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said at a law enforcement event. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

