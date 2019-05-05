The president weighed in on what is likely to be one of the most controversial decisions in horse racing history on Sunday. Donald Trump bemoaned the outcome of the Kentucky Derby, arguing on Twitter that the best horse hadn't won. In fact, he blamed political correctness for this year's historic win.

"The Kentuky (sic) Derby decision was not a good one," the president wrote in a tweet posted to Twitter on Sunday. "Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur."

By everyone's eyes Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line in Saturday's annual race. However, complaints lodged by two jockeys — followed by a lengthy review of race footage by officials — led to the horse's disqualification after it was unanimously ruled he'd strayed from his lane, thus impeding other horses' progress on the final turn. As a result, Country House, the second horse to cross the finish line, was named the winner.

"The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!" Trump argued on Twitter. Trump described the race, which has been nicknamed "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," as having been "a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch."

More to come...