June 4 marked President Trump's 500th day in office and to acknowledge the occasion, the Trump campaign launched PromisesKept.com to correct the mainstream media's "errors" and draw attention to what it believes are the president's accomplishments. In announcing the website, the campaign condemned "fake news" for supposedly not sufficiently reporting the president's record.

Indeed, in sharing the news about the website's launch on Twitter, Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, criticized the media for how it covers the president. As Parscale wrote:

Since the #FakeNews is full of distortions, underreporting, and lies, we launched a platform tonight presenting a comprehensive record of @realDonaldTrump’s administration. The truth will be told about a remarkable 500-day record of accomplishments! ...

Parscale echoed similar sentiments in a statement, as reported by Politico. “It’s a shame that such a platform is even necessary to overcome the errors and omissions reporting by the mainstream media ...," Parscale said, " ... but we are pleased to present such a record of achievement by President Trump nonetheless."

The website itself also took jabs at mainstream media. In the "About" section of the site, users are encouraged to "learn of the many accomplishments of President Trump that often go unreported by the Fake News Media as he continues to Make America Great Again."

On the Promises Kept website, users can scroll through what the campaign has deemed as presidential accomplishments. The contents of the site are organized by issue and also in a timeline format. Users also have the option of providing their email addresses so they can receive updates on Trump's accomplishments.

In addition to the launch of the Trump campaign's website, President Trump and his administration also sought to draw attention to his 500 day mark by tweeting about the occasion, as the New York Times reported. Indeed, in one tweet from June 4, President Trump suggested that his first 500 days in office may be among the most successful ever, writing:

This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot - many believe more than any President in his first 500 days. Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more...

As the New York Times reported, various other Trump administration agencies also offered heavy words of praise for the president on the occasion. The State Department tweeted that Trump's administration had placed the United States "back on the world stage." The Environmental Protection Agency also noted on Twitter that it was celebrating Trump's accomplishments, including "reducing burdensome regulations," to honor the president's 500th day in office.

However, as the New York Times pointed out, federal agencies may have had some encouragement in their offering of presidential praise. As the paper noted, the White House reportedly sent talking points to many federal agencies asking them to help "amplify the message" of 500 day marker. The talking points also reportedly characterized the first 500 days as "500 Days of American Greatness."

Despite his penchant for promoting his first 500 days in office, the president has not yet directly commented on his campaign's new website. However, he did retweet Parscale's aforementioned tweet announcing the site and condemning media coverage of the president's accomplishments.

Some on social media appeared excited by the prospect of the website and echoed the campaign's sentiments about the mainstream media in their own tweets. For example, one Twitter user wrote, "This is a GREAT new website that lists everything accomplished by POTUS in last 500 days. Some things I didn’t know, because of course, no one reports it." Another user tweeted to Parscale and Trump, writing "... congrats go to you for your great website & Prez Trump for his accomplishments that the lying #MSM [main stream media] doesn't publish."

Overall, it seems that condemnation of the mainstream media — coupled with perhaps a Trump-inspired desire to tout presidential accomplishments — was the impetus behind the creation of PromisesKept.com. It remains to be seen whether the website will attract many users.