The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that intends to get rid of a decades-old court agreement that limits how long immigrant families can be detained at the border. The new rule will allow the administration to hold immigrant families in detention indefinitely, until their cases are decided, The New York Times reported. The new rule sets an expectation that cases be resolved within two months, according to NPR.

This is the latest in a string of Trump administration immigration polices that seek to stop or discourage people from crossing the southern U.S. border. This new policy comes about a month after the administration released a new asylum rule that severely curtails who is allowed to seek asylum at a U.S.-Mexico port of entry. That rule says asylum seekers must have previously applied for refugee status "while in a third country through which they transited en route to the United States." If they don't meet that requirement, they aren't eligible for asylum.

The new regulation unveiled on Wednesday would abolish the 1997 Flores Settlement agreement, which set out conditions for the detention of migrant children. Here are seven key things to know about the new rule.

1. Families would be detained indefinitely under the new rule

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan told reporters in a Wednesday press conference “there is no intent to hold families for a long period of time” under the new rule, but the change wouldn't put any limitation on how long families can be held. It only stipulates that families can be held in detention pending a final ruling on their case, according to The Daily Beast.

McAleenan said the rule is meant to deter people from exploiting the "catch and release" loophole, which allows immigrants who illegally enter the U.S. to be released while they await the outcome of their court cases, NPR reported.

2. The rule won't take effect immediately

The administration first proposed the new detention rule last fall, according to The Times. Unlike with the asylum rule, the administration allowed the public to comment on the detention rule after its initial proposal. McAleenan said the rule would be published in the Federal Register this week but that it wouldn't take effect for another 60 days.

3. It gets rid of bare-bones standards of care for children

The new policy replaces the Flores Settlement agreement, which is named after Jenny Lisette Flores, a teen who fled El Salvador in the 1980s and who was detained by the Immigration and Naturalization Services, according to The Daily Beast. The Flores agreement established a policy that favors releasing minors, including accompanied minors. It also requires that those minors who are not released be transferred out of government custody in a timely manner to a state-licensed facility, and it sets standards for facilities that detain minors, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Also per the Flores agreement, families can not be detained for more than 20 days. All of these stipulations will be replaced under the new Trump administration policy, with new standards of care set for facilities and the detention limitation for families abolished.

