On Monday afternoon the Trump administration released new asylum rules for the southern United States border that will limit many asylum seekers from applying, according to a statement from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. The rule says asylum seekers at the souther border must have previously applied for refugee status "while in a third country through which they transited en route to the United States." If they don't meet this requirement then they will be ineligible for asylum.

For example, people from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, according to NBC News, will be expected to have unsuccessfully sought asylum when they traveled through Mexico before trying to claim asylum in the United States. Attorney General William Barr argued that the rule “will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system," according to POLITICO.

The rule is expected to take effect on Tuesday when it is published in the Federal Register, according to the departments' statement, but NPR reported that it will likely face challenges in court. Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement, "The Trump administration is trying to unilaterally reverse our country's legal and moral commitment to protect those fleeing danger. This new rule is patently unlawful and we will sue swiftly.”

Here's everything you need to know about the rule.

Why Is This Happening?

Trump administration officials say the rule is necessary to help control the influx of migrants at the southern border. The Hill reported the rule would allow the administration to reduce the burden placed on already-strained resources and agencies at the border. Barr also said in a statement, according to The Hill:

The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border.

Who Does It Affect?

POLITICO reported that the new rule will "effectively cut off" protections for Central American migrants who travel through the U.S.-Mexico border. Al Otro Lado, a legal services organization for refugees and deportees, wrote on Twitter that it will actually be even more far-reaching than that, and will affect anyone who seeks asylum at a Mexico port of entry:

Real quick clarification on the news of the asylum ban. It does NOT just affect Central Americans. It’s anyone who seeks asylum at a Mexico POE. Asylum seekers from Asia, Africa, Middle East etc. Please adjust your headlines accordingly. This is an assault on asylum law period.

