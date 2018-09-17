Roughly a day after anonymous sources told reporters that the White House would continue to back Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, the president has thrown his support behind the Kavanaugh. On Monday, Donald Trump defended Brett Kavanaugh after a sexual assault allegation against the federal judge became public in recent days. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

"Judge Kavanaugh is one of the finest people that I’ve ever known. He's an outstanding intellect, outstanding judge, respected by everybody. Never even had even a little blemish on his record," Trump told reporters, according to MSNBC.

This echoes Kavanaugh's own denials. "On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh 'categorically and unequivocally' denied this allegation," read a statement from the White House on Monday, according to The Washington Post. "This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement."

More to come ...