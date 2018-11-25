Is the so-called deep state attempting to undermine Donald Trump's presidency? According to two long-time Trump loyalists, Trump is being sabotaged by "embedded enemies" working within the White House, Congress, and a handful of federal agencies. In a new book set to be released Tuesday, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former deputy Trump campaign manager David Bossie claim the president is a victim of the deep state.

"There are far too many people in the deep reaches of the federal government who harbor as deep a hatred of Trump as does anyone from the Clinton/Obama cabal," The Washington Post reported the pair wrote in their book, Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency. "The thing is, they get away with it when no one is looking."

According to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book, Lewandowski and Bossie go on to name those they allege have created a "resistance" within the federal government. They argue this group works to "attack the administration with a thousand cuts" by seeking to delegitimize and undermine Trump's presidency.

Interestingly, albeit not unsurprisingly, Trump names "Fake News" as his greatest enemy in an interview with Lewandowski and Bossie that is included in the book. "The greatest enemy of this country is Fake News. I really mean it," The Post reported Trump is quoted as saying. "I think that one of the most important things that I’ve done, especially for the public, is explain that a lot of the news is indeed fake."

