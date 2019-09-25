On Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an announcement heard round the world. She confirmed that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, accusing him of betraying his office and the nation's security. And naturally, Trump impeachment memes and tweets began rolling in on Twitter pretty much immediately.

The announcement comes days after news of a phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine. According to senior administration officials, the Washington Post reported, Trump allegedly pushed the foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, during the call. Trump has denied these accusations, and said he plans to release the full transcript of the phone call on Wednesday,

Following Pelosi's press conference on Tuesday, Trump quickly took to Twitter to categorically deny all of the claims she made against him, and to condemn the impeachment inquiry as a whole. In the first of a series of tweets, he wrote, "Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"

In a subsequent tweet, he called the impeachment inquiry "A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!"

It's highly likely that impeachment talk will dominate the airwaves and cyber-waves throughout the entire process. So if it starts to feel too heavy for you, or if you need a break from all of the news, it might help to lighten the mood with a few memes and tweets:

"Lone Voice Of Truth" Lots of people on Twitter have taken the time to call out Rep. Maxine Waters' tireless efforts to get the Democratic party to move towards impeachment in the last year. And really, there's no better way to pay tribute to a person than to use an inspiring meme created from one of their own speeches.

"Nancy Pelosi's Evolution On #Impeachment This Year" During her announcement on Tuesday, Pelosi said, “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections." She added, “[Trump] must be held accountable — no one is above the law.”

"All The Women For Impeachment ... " On Sept. 24, immediately following Pelosi's announcement, POTUS took to Twitter to offer an official response. "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!," he tweeted.

" ... Was It Good For You?" Many journalists, politicians, and American civilians have taken to Twitter to point out various intricacies of the impeachment system. Others have decided to post memes alongside them.

"I'm All For #ImpeachTrump ... But That Leave Us With Pence." Many people have noticed an inevitability that will come with impeachment, if Trump does indeed leave office: Vice President Mike Pence will become Commander in Chief. The emotional conflict that people are feeling is so real.

"Congratulations On Your 2020 Re-Election!" Following news of the impeachment inquiry, the Trump 2020 campaign sent out an email to donors, per Dan Linden at ABC. The email confirmed the creation of the "Official Impeachment Defense Task Force," and asked for a donation for the cause. What's more, some people think that Trump's impeachment drama will actually strengthen his chances at reelection. Bill Clinton's highest approval rating as president came immediately following the charges of impeachment, per an archived CNN article.

"Who Designed Impeachment's Emmy Dress?" Some people have pointed out the sheer volume and ridiculousness of some tweets about impeachment. Lisa Tozzi, formerly of BuzzFeed News, tweeted, "What is impeachment? How does impeachment work? Who designed impeachment’s Emmy dress? Who is impeachment married to?"

"Mike Pence RN" Of course, it was inevitable that a few references to House of Cards would be made. Most of them referred to Pence's newfound potential claim to the presidency. For those concerned about what happens if Trump leaves the Oval Office, there's a clear hierarchy in place. As stated above, the role of president would then go to Pence. And if he were impeached, too, and found guilty, then Nancy Pelosi would become president, according to the official order of presidential succession.

"If You Remove Trump You Get Mike Pence..." It's not a full-out Twitter spectacle until the images are photoshopped to the point of being almost unrecognizable. Again, Pence's role in this situation has proven to be quite a topic of discussion.

"What Was Impeachment Wearing?" Tozzi's thread about impeachment inspired a long list of responses from a number of writers and reporters. Asha Dahya, founder of GirlTalkHQ, tweeted, "And what was impeachment wearing at the time of attack? Was she asking for it?" And Bitch Media cofounder Andi Zeisler tweeted in response, "When will impeachment get its pre-investigation body back?"

"Nancy Pelosi Walking To The Podium To Finally Announce Impeachment" Only three presidents in U.S. history have ever faced impeachment proceedings, per NPR. Two of them, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were formally impeached, went through impeachment proceedings, and were acquitted. The third, Richard Nixon, resigned before a formal impeachment charge could be voted on in the House.

"Nancy Pelosi Testing Out The Impeachment Water" In order for impeachment charges to pass the House, it must receive a majority vote of approval. That's 218 votes; there are 235 Democrats in the House in 2019.

"...The First Popular Vote Trump Ever Won" Once the impeachment charge is voted on and approved, it moves to the senate for impeachment proceedings. Then the Senate will vote on those proceedings; 2/3 or more of the Senate body have to vote in favor of removing the president from office in order for him to be found guilty.

"Nancy Pelosi Pivoting" Many Democrats in the House and Senate have stepped forward in support of impeachment, as well as retired politicians, too. Hillary Clinton indicated her support of impeachment on Sept. 24, saying to People Magazine, "I'm in favor of moving toward impeachment."

"I Hope Greta Thunberg Is Given A Front Row Seat" Greta Thunberg's side eye towards Trump at the Climate Summit on Monday went mega-viral. So it's no surprise people want her to witness the hearings.

" ... Even The Russian Bots Are Supporting Impeachment" Some people might say it's too soon to joke about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Others might say it's the perfect time.