Trump & Melania's Met Gala Proposal Is The Story You Never Heard (But Need To Know)

On Monday, May 7, the Met Gala ― or the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, as it's more officially known ― will be taking place in Manhattan, and just like every year, it figures to be an enormous, star-studded who's who. It also calls to mind an interesting biographical detail about the first family of the United States, namely that Donald Trump proposed to Melania at the Met Gala back in 2004.

As The New York Times noted on Thursday, in its lavish coverage of the run-up to the event, it was 14 years ago that the president, then still a reality TV host and businessman, proposed to the first lady. She accepted the proposal, becoming the third woman to become Trump's wife after his previous marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

As the report notes, you probably shouldn't expect to see them at the high-society fashion gala this year, both because they're both likely rather preoccupied with their current lives at the White House, and perhaps more significantly, because they may not be welcome anymore. Last year, the iconic editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, told late night host James Corden that she would not invite Trump to the Met Gala again.

It was at the star-studded gala in 2004 that Trump proposed to Melania, and presented her with a 15-carat diamond ring. The price Trump paid for the ring ultimately became something of a point of argument, as he claimed at the time that he'd gotten it for half it's $1.5 million price, from high-value diamond-seller Graff Diamonds, thanks to his high-profile name and brand.

Earlier this year, however, the wealthy chairman of the company, Laurence Graff, told Forbes that Trump received "no favours" when it came to the engagement ring, insisting that his company does not "sell items for publicity value." He did, however, add that Trump was a "pleasure to do business with."

