Facing a growing list of misconduct allegation on Thursday, White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew as President Trump's nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. The laundry list of allegations against Jackson included prescribing medication in unethical ways, driving under the influence, and being unable control his temper. It's also been reported that Trump's Veteran Affairs pick was nicknamed "candyman" for passing out prescription drugs.

Although Jackson has denied these allegations, he said he was pulling himself from consideration as Trump's VA pick because his nomination had become a distraction for the president. "The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated," Jackson, who currently serves as White House physician, said in a statement. "If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years."

Jackson went on to say he was withdrawing in order to allow the president to focus on what was most important. "Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes," Jackson said.

