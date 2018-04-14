On Friday night, President Donald Trump revealed he's ordered military strikes against Syria. His decision comes after a chemical attack struck the city of Douma and killed innocent civilians, The Guardian reported. According to CNN, the president confirmed that both France and the United Kingdom were on board with the decision. The move comes after Trump repeatedly suggested the United States should be tougher on Syria's government. However, the possibility of civilian deaths and heightened violence as a result of the airstrikes is causing concern.

As CNN reported, Trump had supposedly wanted to take action more quickly following the chemical attack on April 7, but faced opposition. Now, it seems a decision has made. "I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said during his Pentagon briefing on Friday. "A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both. Tonight I want to speak with you about why we have taken this action." As the Associated Press noted, explosions were reported in Damascus, Syria just minutes after Trump made his announcement.

During his speech, Trump referenced the Syrian chemical attack that occurred just a year prior. That attack was also the first and only other time Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria.

One year ago, Assad launched a savage chemical weapons attack against his own innocent people. The United States responded with 58 missile strikes that destroyed 20 percent of the Syrian air force. Last Saturday, the Assad regime again deployed chemical weapons to slaughter innocent civilians, this time in the town of Douma, near the Syria capital of Damascus.

Trump went on to characterize the April 7 attack as both "evil and despicable" and as an escalation of previous tactics.

"The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons," he continued, emphasizing that the move is also within the United States' best national security interests. According to the president, these strikes will continue to take place until the Syrian regime discontinues its use of chemical weapons.

More to come ...