You could say it was one of his more unfortunate gaffes. At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Donald Trump boasted that the "abolition of civil rights" was one of the achievements "people of faith" had won for American society.

"Since the founding of our nation," Trump told his audience, "many of our greatest strides — from gaining our independence to abolition of civil rights to extending the vote for women — have been led by people of faith." Bustle has contacted the White House for comment.

The apparent slip wasn't lost on some Twitter users. Zack Ford, the LGBTQ editor for ThinkProgress, dubbed it an "ironic misspeak." Independent Journal Review editor Josh Billinson wondered if Trump's "abolition of civil rights" bit was caused by "teleprompter problems."

The National Prayer Breakfast, which was once known as the Presidential Prayer Breakfast, is a tradition both Democratic and Republican presidents follow. In fact, the first American president to attend it was Dwight E. Eisenhower in 1953. Originally, however, Norwegian migrant and Methodist minister Abraham Vereide introduced the prayer group in the 1930s, TIME magazine reported.

While based in Seattle at the time, Vereide first introduced the concept of politicians and businessmen gathering around breakfast to talk about social issues and pray. The idea was to do all of this at a time when people wouldn't be interrupted by their professional obligations.

