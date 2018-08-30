If you follow American politics closely, you've probably already known about the tension between President Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions. And the attorney general's accent is also reportedly a source of displeasure for the president, according to Politico. The media outlet reported on Wednesday that White House aides said that Trump is no fan of Sessions' unmistakable Alabama drawl.

According anonymous White House aides that spoke to Politico, Trump has come to dislike Sessions' Southern accent; he reportedly complained that the attorney general "talks like he has marbles in his mouth." Politico also reported that the president did not like that Sessions did not come from an Ivy League background. For reference, the attorney general attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery in 1969, and then University of Alabama School of Law in the autumn of 1970.

But it isn't just Sessions' Southern accent or his state school education that has reportedly displeased Trump. Trump also reportedly views Sessions as an ineffective defender of the president in front of the press. According to Politico's Eliana Johnson and Elana Schor, Trump had "come to resent" Sessions for these reasons. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment and will update accordingly.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...