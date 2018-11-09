Donald Trump has never been shy about his penchant for hitting back when he feels he's being attacked. Now, Trump has hit back at Michelle Obama, pushing back on the former first lady's claim that he endangered her daughter's lives when he promoted birther conspiracy theories.

"Michelle Obama said that? I haven't seen it," CNN reported Trump told reporters Friday. "I guess she wrote a book. She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insist that you come up with controversial..."

The president then went on to fire back with his own characterization of the Obama's "unforgivable" action. "I'll give you a little controversy back, I'll never forgive [President Barack Obama] for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly," Trump said. "It was depleted. Everything was old and tired and I came in and I had to fix it. I'm in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money so I'll never forgive him for what he did to our military.

"She talked about safety — what he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you," Trump went on to say.

