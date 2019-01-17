One day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on President Donald Trump to reschedule his State of the Union address due to the government shutdown, Trump fired back at Pelosi with a letter on Thursday. Urging Pelosi to stay in Washington, D.C., Trump threatened to postpone the California Democrat's plan to visit several foreign countries.

"I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven day excursion when the shutdown is over," Trump said in his letter.

"I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the strong border security movement to end the shutdown," Trump added in his letter to the House speaker. "Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative."

The ongoing partial government shutdown, which began on the midnight of Dec. 21, 2018, and is now the longest shutdown in American history, is the contentious result of a budget standoff between Trump and the Democrats. The president wants $5 billion in a federal spending bill to construct a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which is a demand the Democrats have consistently pushed against.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

