Two days after the president's top lawyer said that he doesn't respect sex workers, the president indicated that he doesn't, either. While addressing allegations that Donald Trump had an extramarital affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he doesn't "respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman," and on Friday, President Trump responded positively to Giuliani's comment about Daniels.

"I'm not going to disagree with him on that," said Trump, who categorically denies having had an affair with Daniels, on Friday when asked about Giuliani's comments. "Rudy's great, but Rudy is Rudy. But Rudy is doing a very good job, actually. He's doing a very good job."

Giuliani, a longtime ally of the president, joined Trump's legal team in April after several other high-profile lawyers refused to work with the president. He's weighed in on many of Trump's legal matters since then, including not only the Daniels case — which is actually several lawsuits — but also Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling and possible obstruction of justice by the Trump team and the upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

While commenting on the Daniels' case Wednesday, Giuliani erroneously implied that no woman who works in adult film can be "a career woman" or a "woman of substance," and suggested that sex workers don't respect themselves.

"I respect all human beings," Giuliani said at at an event in Tel Aviv. "I have to respect criminals. I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman, or a woman of substance, or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman, and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

More to come...