On Monday, amid breaking news reports about the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, POTUS took to Twitter to offer his condolences — and a little bit of advice. Trump responded to the Notre Dame fire by suggesting France uses "flying water tankers" to put out the fire. And though firefighters do technically use air tankers sometimes to drop water over fires, it doesn't seem like the city of Paris is going to take Trump's advice.

Trump tweeted, "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

The tweet immediately drew responses that included confusion, frustration, and flat out disapproval of the suggestion. It's not totally clear what the president meant, though many took his suggestion to mean that Paris should use air tankers to drop thousands of gallons of water on the cathedral. To CNBC, Wayne McPartland, a retired New York City Fire Department battalion chief, said this was far from a good idea.

“If you hit that [structure] with tons of water from above, that’s going to collapse the entire structure and make the situation worse,” he said. "If you miss, you might hit civilians in the street.”

Other civilians had different problems with POTUS' tweet, unrelated to his "flying water tankers" suggestion. Ed Krassenstein, co-founder of The Hill Reporter, pointed out that Trump's response to this fire was a stark contrast in subject matter and tone to the approach he took to the California wildfires last year, tweeting to POTUS, "And when California burns you threaten to take away federal support..."

According to Politico, Trump addressed the fire again on Monday, during a roundtable discussion in Minnesota on tax cuts and the U.S. economy. The publication reports the president as saying the fire was “something like few people have witnessed.“

“It's one of the great treasures of the world,“ he said, clarifying that he believed there was “probably no cathedral in the world like it." Trump added, “It's a terrible sight to behold.“

More to come...