After a morning tweet storm, President Donald Trump responded to the 2018 midterm results more officially with a press conference at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The press conference wasn't without controversy, however. At one point, Trump said reporter Yamiche Alcindor's question about white nationalism was "racist" — despite the fact that Alcindor herself is black, and was asking about the effects of Trump calling himself a "nationalist" on the campaign trail.

"On the campaign trail, you called yourself a 'nationalist,'" Alcindor began. "Some people saw that as emboldening white nationalists."

Before she could finish the thought, however, Trump began shaking his head and then interrupted her.

"I don't know why you'd say that. That's such a racist question," Trump said, before she had even asked the actual question. Alcindor pushed forward through his interruption.

"Now people are also saying ... that the Republican Party is seen as supporting white nationalism because of your rhetoric. What do you make of that?" Alcindor asked, as Trump repeated that he didn't "believe that."

"That's such a racist question," Trump said again, after claiming that he had "his highest poll numbers among African Americans." According to an October Quinnipiac poll, 8 percent of black Americans approve of him.

More to come ...