In New York to speak at the United Nations, President Donald Trump addressed Deborah Ramirez's Brett Kavanaugh allegation and said it is "totally political." Ramirez is the second woman to come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Judge Kavanaugh, saying that he exposed his penis to her while playing drinking games in a Yale dorm. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Trump told reporters that Kavanaugh is "outstanding" when asked about Ramirez's allegation. "I am with him all the way," Trump said, according to the AP.

Kavanaugh released a statement after The New Yorker broke the allegations Sunday night. "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen," Kavanaugh said in the statement. "The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations."

Kavanaugh is set to testify on Thursday in the hearing to address the first accusation leveled at him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says that he tried to take off her clothes and swimsuit while lying on top of her and covering her mouth at a high school party. Kavanaugh denied that allegation, too.

