On Tuesday afternoon, the president doubled down on an insult he'd made earlier in the day. When an Associated Press reporter asked if he thought it was acceptable behavior to criticize women by their appearances, Donald Trump said his Stormy Daniels "Horseface" insult could be taken "any way you want." Earlier in the day, Trump had bashed Daniels via Twitter, adding on to his long list of insults towards women based off of their appearances.

Trump initially tweeted the jab in response to the news that Daniels' defamation lawsuit against him had been dismissed. He wrote, "'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.' @ FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Trump's tweet was problematic for two central reasons (not including the fact that he spelt Daniels' name wrong.) First, his tweet wasn't exactly accurate regarding the status of his lawsuit; Trump has no legal basis to "go after" Daniels and Avenatti, as Avenatti pointed out in a subsequent tweet.

Second, and perhaps more alarmingly, Trump's repeated pattern of not only insulting women based off of their appearance, but reducing them to animal comparisons, is sexist and degrading.

More to come ...