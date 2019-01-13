As the government shutdown over the president's insistence on border wall funding wages on, President Donald Trump tweeted about "illegal aliens" committing more sex crimes in Texas on Saturday. But a closer look at a tweet shows the president isn't telling the entire truth as he continued to justify the need for not re-opening the government during its longest-ever shutdown.

"23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants. Border arrests are up 240%. In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "Democrats come back!

The opening statistic in this tweet — "23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants" — isn't true, according to The New York Times. In a report about the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Department of Justice found that 21 percent of the 183,058 people under the custody of the Bureau of Prisons were immigrants, here both lawfully and unlawfully. The New York Times reported that 23,826 of those imprisoned are in American unlawfully, while 11,698 of those imprisoned are having their immigration status investigated.

However, that's not the only exaggeration or falsehood in the president's tweet.

More to come ...