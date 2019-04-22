For a while now, some members of the Democratic Party have made it a point to call for impeaching President Donald Trump. But based on his recent remarks, it doesn't seem like the president is worried at all. When asked by a reporter whether he was concerned about impeachment, Trump said, "Not even a little bit," according to The Daily Beast on Monday.

Further discussing impeachment, Trump tweeted on Monday: "Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!"

Reports about Trump's apparent nonchalance come several days after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe. Ultimately, the report did not conclude that Trump collaborated with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. Still, it does not exonerate Trump either.

The report does state that the "evidence we obtained about the President's actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred." It also pointedly notes that the 2016 presidential campaign arm for Trump "would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

More to come...