President Donald Trump returned to the topic of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation in an interview with 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl that aired on CBS Sunday night. Pressed on how he treated Kavanaugh's accusers, Trump defended mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and said it was key to getting Kavanaugh confirmed. Pressed on whether he treated Ford with respect, Trump said, "It doesn't matter. We won."

During the interview, Stahl referenced an early October Trump rally in Mississippi where the president mocked Ford for her Senate Judiciary Committee testimony. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, which he denies, and told the committee the details that she remembered. Trump mocked her answers in front of hundreds of supporters.

"How did you get home? 'I don't remember.' How did you get there? 'I don't remember.' Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know.’ What neighborhood was it? ‘I don’t know.’ Where’s the house? ‘I don’t know.'" Trump said at the rally.

Stahl told Trump he mimicked her. "Had I not made that speech, we would not have won," Trump responded. "I was just saying she didn't seem to know anything."

Trump said he didn't make fun of Ford, and then Stahl pushed back. "Professor Blasey Ford got before the Senate and — and was asked what's the worst moment. And she said, 'When the two boys laughed at me, at my expense.' And then I watched you mimic her and thousands of people were laughing at her."

"Do you think you treated her with respect?" Stahl later asked, challenging Trump's answer.

Trump said he did and then added, "You know what? I'm not gonna get into it because we won. It doesn't matter. We won."

More to come ...