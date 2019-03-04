"Eat up," President Donald Trump told a group of college football players who visited the White House on Monday for a lunch comprising of fast food. The North Dakota State Bison players were at the White House as part of the tradition for college teams to visit the president after winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Football Championship.

According to The Washington Post, Trump had ordered Chick-fil-A and McDonald's for the North Dakota players. The publication reported that Trump said that he didn't order the White House chef to prepare a meal for a reason. "I know you people," Trump said to the crowd. "We like American companies."

The choice to offer fast food as a White House meal may strike some as strange, but this is not a first for Trump. In January, he presented a fast food meal for the Clemson Tigers following the team's historic championship win, citing the partial government shutdown that was in place at the time. "Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions," CNN reported Trump said then. "So we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza."

More to come...