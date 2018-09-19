During an Oval Office interview on Tuesday, Donald Trump suggested Flight 93 Memorial's "gorgeous wall" inspired him to move forward with plans for the wall he has been working to create along the U.S.-Mexico border. In a conversation with Hill.TV, Trump praised the memorial, which is comprised of a series of walls in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and said his administration is pushing "very hard" to get the border wall approved in the Senate. The president also pointed out that he believed he could build the border wall "in a year," if the plan is ever approved.

Trump visited the Flight 93 Memorial Site earlier in September to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Of the experience, he said to Hill.TV,

So, we are building the wall, I could build it — you know what I do best is build — I could build the whole thing in a year, but um, there was a picture that was sort of great. I wish I had it. I had a picture of where I was this weekend. They built this gorgeous wall where the plane went down in Pennsylvania. Shanksville. And I was there. I made the speech. And it’s sort of beautiful, what they did is incredible. They have a series of walls, I’m saying, "It’s like perfect."

