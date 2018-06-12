Well, it was an honest statement. During his news conference following the historic meeting with North Korea's leader, President Trump said he trusts Kim Jong Un and is confident that he'll denuclearize the country ... but if he's wrong about it, he'll find a way to blame it on someone else.

"Honestly, I think he's going to do these things," Trump said. "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.' I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse."

Trump later reiterated that he could be wrong about Kim in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "I do trust him, yeah," Trump said. "Maybe in a year you’ll be interviewing and I'll say I made a mistake. It's possible. We’re dealing at a high level, a lot of things can change a lot of things are possible."

The two leaders met one-on-one as well as with their advisers, ultimately signing a joint agreement at the end of the day. The agreement was "comprehensive," Trump stressed, and said that they are starting the process of denuclearization "very quickly."

Included in the agreement that would see North Korea give up its nuclear capabilities was the United States' assurance of security guarantees. Kim is concerned about America's military powers and wants Trump to reassess the 28,000 American troops stationed in South Korea, The LA Times reported. Kim and Trump will stop the "war games," Trump said in his news conference.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seemed to echo the underlying uncertainty about whether or not Kim will actually go through with the agreement. "North Korea has previously confirmed to us its willingness to denuclearize," he said, "and we are eager to see if those words prove sincere."

While signing the document, Trump responded to a few questions from reporters. One asked the president what surprised him most about Kim, and Trump responded, "A great personality and very smart. Good combination. He’s a worthy negotiator, negotiating on behalf of his people. A very worthy, a very smart negotiator. We had a terrific day. We learned a lot about each other and about our countries, so."

More to come ...