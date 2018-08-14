President Donald Trump evidently hasn't yet moved on from berating Omarosa Manigault Newman, his former White House senior staffer and three-time Apprentice candidate. Trump's latest tweet about Omarosa has critics saying it strikes racist tones, as he called her a "dog" and a "crazed, crying lowlife" — only hours after calling himself a "true Champion of Civil Rights" in another tweet.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out," Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, referring to Manigault Newman, in the midst of several tweets about fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and the Russia investigation. "Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

President Trump also tweeted about Manigault Newman numerous times on Monday, including after she claimed she had heard a tape in which Trump said the n-word, as she told NBC's Meet the Press. "When he talks that way, the way he did on this tape, it confirmed that he is truly a racist," Omarosa told NBC.

Trump said that MGM chairman Mark Burnett had "called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa" in tweets on Monday night. Bustle reached out to the White House for comment on the alleged tape.

"I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired," Trump wrote on Monday. "Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!"

While CBS News did acquire a recording that seems to back up Omarosa's assertion that a tape of Trump saying the n-word does exist, the tape itself has still not turned up, and several people have denied that it exists — including, of course, Trump himself. CBS has not yet managed to verify the authenticity of the recording that it obtained, which appears to be of several Trump campaign staffers discussing how they would manage the situation if the tape of Trump saying the n-word were to come out.

In her interview with NBC, Omarosa said that she was "complicit" in the White House's actions to deceive, especially as regards how the president was "masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities."

It's unclear what Trump was referring to in calling himself a "true Champion of Civil Rights." He allegedly has a long history of racist business practices, beginning with a 1973 lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice that claimed that the Trump company was purposefully driving away potential black tenants (Trump eventually settled “without an admission of guilt”). While in office, for example, several senators claimed that he referred to African countries and Haiti as "shithole countries," although he denied the claim. He also attacked Rep. John Lewis, an actual civil rights hero, among numerous other scandals that critics have labeled as racist. Now, in these tweets impinging on the character and credibility the woman who was once the highest ranking black member of his administration, the same attacks are coming again.