President Trump has weighed in on the first lady's controversial jacket. On Thursday, amid a wave of backlash over Melania Trump's Zara jacket, the president defended her in a tweet attacking the "fake news media." He wrote, "'I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"

The president's tweet, however, directly contradicts the statement Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham gave earlier. Grisham denies that there was any message behind FLOTUS' jacket in an email to Bustle, writing, "It's just a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year.)"

On Thursday, Melania Trump was seen wearing a $39 Zara jacket that boasted, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on its back. The white and large font left viewers online rattled and furious, many demanded to know why this was the type of clothing the first lady chose to wear while heading down to a detention center for immigrant children in Southern Texas. The center, which is called Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, is located in McAllen, Texas, where dozens of Latin American immigrant children are detained.

In response to Trump's explanation, or rather contradiction, of Melania Trump's jacket, various Twitter users called the president out. In one case, New York Daily News tweeted, "Oh, got it! Thanks for explaining because quite a few people seem to think it referred to her not really caring about the current humanitarian crisis at the border unfolding as a result of your administration's zero-tolerance policy.

Writer Matt Oswalt chimed in and said, "I'm sure Melania's jacket was the #1 thing on the mind of every child taken from their parents and held in cages like animals with no idea what's going to happen to them, thanks for clearing that up."

"This is called doing damage control for something that was supposed to be damage control — for something horrendous you did, which you backed down on — but then turned out to do even more damage," journalist Mike Signorile tweeted.

Time and again, Twitter users refused to believe Trump's explanation and criticized him for trying to justify the jacket that riled so many up for its tone deaf nature.

