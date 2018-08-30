President Donald Trump is known for his frequent fiery tweets. With that said, there were some pairs he never mentioned on the social media site while in office — Trump's daughter and her husband were in that group. Until today. Trump tweeted about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for the first time as president on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The tweet was spurred by the departure of White House counsel Donald McGahn and the speculation that surrounded it. On Wednesday, Trump announced that McGahn would be ending his job in autumn on Twitter without letting his top adviser know beforehand, according to The New York Times. Just over a week before the departure announcement, The Times published a report showing McGahn has been a key witness in the Russia investigation, with 30 hours of testimony and at least three voluntary interviews. The Times later wrote that Ivanka Trump and Kushner weren’t happy with their report, which led to speculation about a connection between McGahn’s departure and the first daughter.

Seemingly in response to all this, Trump Tweeted early Thursday morning: “Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts!”

President Trump has tweeted about Ivanka Trump and Kushner separately as president, but not in the same tweet.

The Times reported that a source told them Ivanka Trump “complained bitterly” to her father after their explosive report about McGahn’s cooperation with the Russia probe and that some in the White House weren’t aware of it. With that said, they also wrote that another source said Ivanka Trump hadn’t censured McGahn and didn’t have anything to do with his departure. It's the classic case of" he said, she said."

When it comes to McGahn, there was speculation about him leaving even before The Times' report. He'd discussed ending his time at the White House earlier in the year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that he gave McGahn full permission to participate in the Russia probe. On August 18, he tweeted:

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt!

With all that said, Politico reported that the Trump administration is still concerned that McGahn could have given up too much information in his interactions with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's heading up the investigation into Russian interference within the 2016 election.

McGahn is now slated to leave the White House shortly after Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, and the White House is insisting Ivanka Trump and Kushner didn't have anything to do with it. Their involvement is unclear for now, but maybe we'll get to hear more if McGahn follows suit with others who've left the White House and writes a book.