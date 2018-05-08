Donald Trump and comedian Seth Meyers have a long history together, and it all began one fateful night in 2011. Meyers didn't do anything out of the ordinary, but his act seemed to have angered Trump. And even years after that night, it was still the reason why Trump wanted Seth Meyers to apologize to him.

In an interview for the Off Message podcast from Politico, Meyers told host Edward-Isaac Dovere that his 2011 appearance as host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner seemed to anger Trump. In 2015, Meyers told Politico, he had invited Trump for an interview on his show, Late Night. Trump initially seemed open to the idea, but then Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen showed up with one demand that Meyers would have to agree to before Trump would appear on the show: Meyers would have to apologize, on air, for making fun of Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2011.

"Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke," Meyers said at the dinner seven years ago, to open his set of jokes about Trump.

SuchIsLifeVideos on YouTube

More to come ...