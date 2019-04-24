Come June, President Donald Trump may just have to contend with an enormous balloon version of himself in the skies of the United Kingdom. According to The Guardian on Tuesday, Trump's 2019 UK visit could be interrupted with a balloon depicting him as a gigantic baby, wailing in a diaper, floating up in the English air. The blimp is part of a planned demonstration and might be five times the size of its predecessor, according to the outlet.

"The Trump baby will definitely fly again," Leo Murray, who crowdsourced funds for the original Trump balloon, told The Guardian. "We have been toying with the idea of a Trump baby hot air balloon, which would be about five times the size. But [it] would cost a huge amount of money — upwards of £70,000." That's well over $90,000.

Originally, protesters in the UK floated a six meter tall inflatable baby Trump balloon to demonstrate against Trump's London trip in July 2018. The orange and unmistakably unhappy Trump balloon caught the attention of people around the world but it's not a phenomenon limited to the UK alone. In August 2018, two "Baby Trump" balloons traversed the skies in Bedminster, New Jersey, as part of the Baby Trump Tour created by Didier Jiminez-Castro and Jim Girvan.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...