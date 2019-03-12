After its release on Monday, it didn't take long for a number of publications to notice that Trump's 2020 budget proposal would cut funding from a big handful of departments. Per The Washington Post, the proposed budget would cut over $845 billion from Medicare over the next 10 years, eliminate student loan forgiveness, and more. But in spite of all of these cuts, the proposed plan (which still has to be passed by Congress) would be the most expensive budget in U.S. history.

According to The New York Times, the cumulative costs for the budget would be $4.75 trillion, a record-breaking number. Via The Washington Post, the new budget seeks to cut 31 percent of the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, 24 percent of the State and USAID budget, and a ranging percentage of the following agencies and departments, as well: Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Interior, Health and Human Services, Education, Energy, Labor, Justice, NASA, and Treasury.

The select few areas of government that would be gaining funding in this new budget plan would be Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs, according to The Washington Post. In total, the budget for the Department of Defense would amount to $718 billion. The publication notes that the proposed budget also allocates an additional $8.6 billion in funds for the border wall, bringing total costs for the wall over $15 billion.

In his opening message within his budget plan, POTUS wrote in part,

In the 20th century, America saved freedom, transformed science, and defined the middle class standard of living. Now we must write the next chapter of the great American adventure, turbocharging the industries of the future and establishing a new standard of living for the 21st century. An amazing quality of life for all of our citizens is within reach. We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before.

Per The New York Times, it's highly unlikely that this budget, as it currently stands, will be approved by the Democrat-controlled House. The publication notes that Sen. Chuck Schumer called the budget a “a gut punch to the American middle class," and said that Trump's proposed cuts to such initiatives as Medicare and Medicaid “are devastating, but not surprising.”

Similarly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a full statement on the proposed budget, which reads in part,

The cruel and shortsighted cuts in President Trump’s budget request are a roadmap to a sicker, weaker America. House Democrats will reject this toxic, destructive budget request which would hollow out our national strength and fail to meet the needs of the American people.

The fight over the budget plan will pick up speed next fall, when it's voted by the Senate and House, per The Washington Post.