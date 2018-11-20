As those in the migrant caravan begin to arrive at the U.S. border, a federal judge ruled late on Monday that Trump's asylum ban cannot be enforced — at least for now. The U.S. District judge, Jon Tigar, issued a temporary restraining order to stop the administration from denying asylum requests to those who don't cross the U.S. border at legal checkpoints.

On Nov. 9, Trump released a proclamation declaring that migrants who seek to cross into the United States at unofficial border crossings would not be eligible to claim asylum. Trump's announcement came amidst news that those traveling in the migrant caravan from Central America plan to seek asylum when they arrive at the U.S. border, Time reported.

Following Trump's declaration, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights sued the administration, arguing the rule violated U.S. law. As Time reported, under international law, America is obliged to allow migrants to apply for asylum, even if they arrive to the United States via another country or through unofficial border checkpoints.

Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, echoed these sentiments when speaking with the Associated Press on Monday.. “Individuals are entitled to asylum if they cross between ports of entry,” he said. “It couldn’t be clearer.”

However, the Trump administration has argued that the president can put restrictions on asylum for reasons of sovereignty and national security, as the Boston Globe reported. The outlet noted that Trump's administration used a similar argument before the Supreme Court when it ruled in favor of upholding a revised travel ban on individuals from majority Muslim countries.

