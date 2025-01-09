The January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles County have so far killed five people, burned more than 2,000 structures, and forced at least 130,000 residents to flee under evacuation order, the Los Angeles Times reports. Many familiar actors, musicians, and reality stars are among those who had to seek safety — and several lost their homes altogether.

Here are some of the celebrities who have shared their stories during the L.A. fires.

Paris Hilton

In a Jan. 8 Instagram post, Paris Hilton shared TV footage of the fire’s devastation that left her “heartbroken beyond words.”

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote.

Hilton recalled her son, Phoenix, taking his first steps in the home — where she “dreamed of building a lifetime of memories” with daughter London, too.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe,” she added. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

“My community and possibly my home is on fire,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Jan. 8, noting that her family is safe. “If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other,” she said.

The Last Showgirl star appeared on The Tonight Show the same day, nearly coming to tears as she discussed the situation. As an American Red Cross ambassador, she also gave the audience tips about what to include in an emergency kit should they have to leave their homes.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took to social media to share that their home burned down. After getting their family to safety, Montag posted a video to her Instagram story processing the “overwhelming” experience of packing in such an emergency. “A part of you wants to leave stuff thinking, like, I’m coming back. Of course I’m coming back for all this,” she said in the emotional clip — sending her prayers to those going through the same thing.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

On her Instagram story, Chrissy Teigen documented her family’s experience of evacuating due to the fires. “This is surreal,” she wrote from inside a closet as she packed a suitcase. She later shared that she and John Legend’s four children — and all their pets — had safely arrived at a hotel.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore shared a harrowing video of her family’s evacuation, driving through smoke, fire, and destruction to flee the Altadena community — and thanking friends for bringing them in. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” she wrote. “My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too.”

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy, who is the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, spoke to the Los Angeles Times as he got stuck evacuating the community. “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon,” he said. “I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, tragically lost their Pacific Palisades home to the fire. “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979,” the actor said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly. “We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill was among those who evacuated Malibu. The Star Wars alum wrote on Instagram that his family’s exit was “so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road.”