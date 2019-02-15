In a decision bound to raise tensions over the next few months, the Supreme Court decided to take up Trump's census citizenship question on Friday. The court will hear arguments in April and decide by the end of June whether the government can ask about citizenship in the 2020 Census, The Washington Post reported.

Adding a question about citizenship to the census has been a topic that Trump administration officials first floated early on in his presidency. Though the Census Bureau recommended against doing so, in March, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross approved plans for the census to ask, "Is this person a citizen of the United States?" California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the administration to block this from going into effect, and lawsuits from several other states followed.

The citizenship question is controversial because it could, in several indirect ways, hurt states and localities with large undocumented immigrant populations. The mechanisms behind how this might happen are complex, but they all center on the possibility that some undocumented immigrants, for fear of their own safety, might not fill out census forms with citizenship questions on them.

"The possibility that the Census could give my information to internal security and immigration could come and arrest me for not having documents terrifies me," an undocumented immigrant told a census researcher, as reported in the Gazette.

Although most Americans probably don't give a second thought to the census after the fill it out, the decennial population survey in fact plays a huge, underrated role in American life. The government uses census data to arrive at "official' population estimates of states, localities and the country as a whole — and those population estimates affect everything from the electoral college to local infrastructure projects.

Many suspect that a citizenship question on the census will dissuade some number of undocumented immigrants from filling the survey out. If this happens, even in small numbers, it will result in immigrant-heavy regions having a lower "official" population, in the U.S. government's eyes, than the actual number of people who live there.

This wouldn't have any immediate or direct impact, but the long-term implications are huge. For instance, the government uses population data from the census to dole out both Congressional seats and electoral votes to states; the more residents a state has (including both citizens and undocumented immigrants), the more electoral votes and seats in the House of Representatives it is awarded.

More to come...