Some news for house hunters: President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is up for sale, according to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood, the property is currently on the market for a whopping $2.9 million — a rate considerably higher than the premiums other nearby houses are seeking, The Journal reported.

Real estate agent Edward Hickey told The Journal that the sale would be conducted through a "low-key" process where interested buyers are welcome to make their offers, as long as they could prove they had the funds to buy the Tudor-style house. "One of the reasons we’re doing it the way we are is to prevent a circus atmosphere," Hickey told The Journal. "We anticipate that there will be a lot of curiosity."

The house was sold at a lower rate of $2.1 million in 2017. The Journal reported that a house across from Trump's previous childhood home is also up for sale at $1.25 million. Another house, just a block away, was sold for more than $640,000, in 2016, according to the public records that the newspaper reportedly reviewed.

Hickey also told The Journal that although it is no longer up for rent, the house was once on the popular AirBnB website for an eyebrow-raising $700 per night.

