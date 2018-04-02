Normally, when people gather for Easter, they keep the conversation easy and breezy. Maybe they'll bring up the decorated eggs, those addictive Peeps, and Spring around the corner. But when it came to the White House's celebration of Easter, Donald Trump bragged about the military and made sure his audience knew that the White House was in "tippy top shape." On Monday, CNN shared a video clip of the, well, interesting presidential address.

Trump spent the initial chunk of his speech talking about the "rainy and nasty and cold and windy" weather Washington, D.C. was expecting. But things turned out different for locals, said Trump. The weather was perfect and "beautiful," according to the president who welcomed everyone to the White House Easter Egg Roll for 2018. Flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, Trump talked about the economy, military, the White House as a building (yes), and more.

Before getting into the nitty gritty of his address, Trump gave a special shout-out to his wife and said, "I want to really thank the First Lady Melania who has done an incredible job. She worked so hard on this event. So I want to thank you." The president then gave the first lady a congratulatory rub on the arm and said, "That's beautiful" as people cheered for Melania. Check out the CNN clip below for the real-life action.

CNN on YouTube

After thanking his wife, Trump thanked the White House Historical Association for "keeping this incredible house or building or whatever you wanna call it because there really is no name for it, it is special." The building in question was the White House. "We keep it in tip top shape," Trump told his audience. "We call it sometimes tippy top shape. And it's a great, great place."

The president called 2018 a "special year." "Our country is doing great. Look at the economy. Nothing's ever easy but we have never had an economy like we have right now. We're gonna make it bigger and stronger," Trump said. And this is where he began bragging about the American military — all while standing next to the Easter Bunny. The president said,

Our military is now at a level, will soon be at a level it has never been before. So many military people are with us today. So just think of $700 billion, because that's all going into our military this year.

It's unclear which level the president was referring to when he said that the American military "is now at a level" but he seemed pretty excited about the supposed progress his administration is making with it. After boasting about the American military, Trump said that he would come down and get the White House Easter Egg Roll event rolling.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The president's peculiar Easter Egg Roll address arrives only a day after he went on an anti-immigration rant on Sunday. Before attending Easter church service, Trump told the press that there would be no Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) deal. NBC News shared a video clip of the remarks.

They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance but we'll have to take a look, because Mexico has to help us at the border. They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States. It can't happen that way anymore. Thank you.

According to the Washington Post, Trump also threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if Mexico didn't increase border security. His press comments arrived shortly after the president went on an anti-DACA rant on Twitter, which was accompanied by an all caps-lock call for a border wall between the United States and Mexico. With those remarks and the Monday Easter Egg Roll speech, it's been quite the Easter this year.