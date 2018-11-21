The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border, ended in June following widespread condemnation. But the costs stemming from those separations still continue, and the current price tag is already absurd. Trump's family separation plan has cost $80 million — and spending will continue as the administration keeps trying to reunite more than 140 children who are still in custody.

These numbers come from a report that was obtained by The New York Times and put together by the Department of Health & Human Services. HHS was required to do so by a government funding bill that was passed recently, The Hill reported.

That makes this the first time that the costs behind the family separations — and reunifications — have ever been fully disclosed. The sum works out to about $30,000 per child that was separated. In total 2,667 kids were taken from their families, according to HHS, and each one spent about 83 days in custody.

Then there are the kids that still remain in government care. Some 117 of the more than 140 children have had their parents deported already, making the logistics of reunification even more of a challenge. And of those, at least 90 have told the government that they prefer their children stay in the U.S. rather than return home and face potential danger, The Times reported.

More to come ...