The president was back to his old tricks on Thursday morning, calling into his favorite morning show instead of just tweeting their main stories. President Trump called Fox & Friends and spoke for nearly 30 minutes straight as the hosts tried to interrupt, ask a few questions, and keep the president on track. At the end of the interview, though, Trump paused to reflect on how things are going. Trump graded his presidency and — as you might expect — gave himself a perfect score.

This was an improvement from how he graded himself last year, when he was a bit mixed on his performance. A year ago it was a "C or a C+" on messaging, an A for achievement and an A+ for effort. But now, any issues are no longer his fault. Trump told Fox & Friends:

Look, I'm fighting a battle against a horrible group of deep-seated people — drain the swamp — that are coming up with all sorts of phony charges against me and they're not bringing up real charges against the other side. So we have a phony deal going on. And it's a cloud over my head, and I've been able to do, really escape that cloud because the message now is that everyone knows it's a fix, it's a witch hunt. And they know that and I've been able to message it. I would give myself an A+. Nobody has done what I've been able to do. And I did it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn't exist.

John Tracy on YouTube

