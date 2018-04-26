Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Interview Revealed What Grade He'd Give His Presidency
The president was back to his old tricks on Thursday morning, calling into his favorite morning show instead of just tweeting their main stories. President Trump called Fox & Friends and spoke for nearly 30 minutes straight as the hosts tried to interrupt, ask a few questions, and keep the president on track. At the end of the interview, though, Trump paused to reflect on how things are going. Trump graded his presidency and — as you might expect — gave himself a perfect score.
This was an improvement from how he graded himself last year, when he was a bit mixed on his performance. A year ago it was a "C or a C+" on messaging, an A for achievement and an A+ for effort. But now, any issues are no longer his fault. Trump told Fox & Friends:
Look, I'm fighting a battle against a horrible group of deep-seated people — drain the swamp — that are coming up with all sorts of phony charges against me and they're not bringing up real charges against the other side. So we have a phony deal going on. And it's a cloud over my head, and I've been able to do, really escape that cloud because the message now is that everyone knows it's a fix, it's a witch hunt. And they know that and I've been able to message it. I would give myself an A+. Nobody has done what I've been able to do. And I did it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn't exist.
More to come...