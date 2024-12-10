December is a month full of endings, celebrations, and culminations, and the lunar climax taking place on Dec. 15 is a perfect representation of all of the above. December’s full moon is the final full moon of the year, and it’s taking place just hours before Mercury retrograde ends. This wintry lunation is sometimes known as the “Cold Moon,” but it’ll bring some illuminating warmth to this dark period of the year leading up to the winter solstice.

The spiritual meaning of December’s full Cold Moon is about creating new connections, letting go of old narratives, and reflecting on the past year of your life as you prepare to embark on the fresh one ahead.

Full moons are the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, and they occur when the moon and sun directly face off with one another from across the zodiac. From an astrological perspective, this opposition between the luminaries heightens the tension and creates a buzzy energy, which is why full moons have a reputation for bringing climactic high points and emotional releases.

In the case of the Dec. 15 full moon, it’s also a good time to release some old thought patterns or ideas that may not be serving you — as this year’s Cold Moon is taking place in the curious and communicative sign Gemini. Emotions may come bubbling up to the surface for review now, but so will some old storylines that may need some revision. Take advantage of it.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

This is the last full moon of 2024 and it’s bringing all zodiac signs a chance to enter the final weeks of the year with a clean mental slate. Read on to find out how to make the most of this important lunar moment and its special spiritual meaning.

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of December’s Full Cold Moon?

According to Almanac, the Cold Moon is a traditional nickname given to December’s annual full moon. It’s named for its proximity to the Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice — aka the beginning of the winter season — during which the weather is especially frosty and frigid. This lunation is also known by the monikers of Snow Moon or Long Night Moon in some Indigenous lore, both of which illustrate the chilly vibes and shorter amounts of daylight that mark this time of year.

On a symbolic level, the Cold Moon is the perfect time to seek warmth, light, and connection — even as temperatures start dropping, nights get longer, and weather gets harsher. It’s rising in the communication-forward sign of Gemini, igniting the spark of social connection and highlighting the importance of information-gathering. Because of this, the full moon is reporting to Gemini’s cosmic ruler Mercury — the planet of logistics and mental matters — which happens to be completing the final steps of its recent retrograde at the exact time this lunation peaks.

Eleganza/E+/Getty Images

As always, Mercury retrogrades are helpful periods for reflecting on your recent choices, revising your current goals, and revamping the way you’ve been thinking. And with the full moon rising in a Mercury-ruled area of the zodiac — right across from the sun and Mercury in philosophical Sagittarius, and on the same day the planet will station direct — this is the perfect time to reconsider the thoughts shaping your worldview.

Have you been clinging to narratives that may be limiting your growth? Are there opinions you hold that may no longer resonate with your heart? Now is the time to tap in and start clearing your mental cache. There’s no reason to try to fit your life experiences into any pre-written storyline, which everyone’s been learning through the free-spirited and knowledge-seeking vibes of Sagittarius season over the past weeks, too. Let go of limiting thoughts and make room for expansion, new information, and fresh connections. That’s what the spiritual meaning of this lunation is all about.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

How To Work With The Cold Moon Energy

Mercury retrograde wraps up at 3:56 p.m. ET — less than 12 hours after the full moon’s apex — so while this fleet-footed planet will still technically be in reverse during the full moon’s peak, it’ll officially start moving forward again by the time the afternoon rolls around. This means that the retrograde lessons will be fresh in your mind during this lunation, and all the realizations you’ve made and reflecting you’ve done can be accessed more viscerally.

Because the sun and moon will clash with the ethereal planet Neptune, you may still feel a bit of mental fog and haziness, and your intuition may not be your most reliable source. Instead, use facts and logic to help you make full moon decisions, and trust the thoughts that stand out to you with crystal clarity instead of getting lost in the clouds.

Thanks to Mercury retrograde’s end combined with the full moon’s energy being filtered through the quick-thinking sign of Gemini, implementing new ideas and initiating conversations should go a lot more smoothly than it has over the past few weeks. Use clever and chit-chatty Gemini’s vibe of this lunation to help you get back into the swing of things post-retrograde. If there are conversations you need to start or mix-ups that require some untangling, this full moon is a helpful time to tackle them.