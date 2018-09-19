As Hurricane Florence — which turned into a tropical depression after making landfall — unfurled across the Carolinas, President Trump was quick to retweet updates and advice from FEMA, the National Weather Service, and local emergency authorities. On Tuesday, the president posted a video to his Twitter account to address the impact of the storm. In Trump's Hurricane Florence video, he points out the storm was "one of the wettest" from the "standpoint of water," prompting a flurry of mockery on social media.

"I just want to thank all of the incredible men and women who have done such a great job in helping with Florence," Trump began in the video. "This is a tough hurricane. One of the wettest we've ever seen from the standpoint of water."

The president continued on, praising the survivors and expressing his sympathies for the devastation left by Florence. "Rarely have we had an experience like it, and it certainly is not good, but the people of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, all of the areas affected — you've ben incredible. There's been a loss of life and may God be with them and their families. That's a tough one. It's tough to understand but this has been a really difficult period of time for a lot of people."

One Twitter user, a professor at Claremont McKenna College in Southern California, categorized Trump's remarks as one of his top examples of redundancy.

